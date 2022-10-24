Politics Lawmakers to opine on draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment The 15th National Assembly is set listen to the report on and discuss the draft amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment during the ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on October 24 morning.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cambodian Senate President’s visit hoped to enhance ties with Vietnam The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum from October 24-26 is expected to contribute to consolidating and promoting the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries.

Politics Party leader congratulates Chinese Party General Secretary on re-election General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 offered congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.