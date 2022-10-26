Cambodian Senate President wraps up Vietnam visit
President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam on October 26.
The visit, made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, holds an important significance in the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 when the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
During his stay, Say Chhum paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, held talks with NA Chairman Hue, paid courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
He also had meetings with Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Ha Thi Nga, and received President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh, among others./.