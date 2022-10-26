Politics More regulations needed to ensure consumers' rights in non-conventional business models The National Assembly's Committee for Science, Technology and Environment on October 25 afternoon urged more detailed and precise provisions to ensure the product quality, rights of relevant parties and proper consumption culture during transactions conducted in cyberspace.

Politics High-ranking CPV delegation visits Argentina A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Cental Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Argentina from October 22 to 26 as part of their tour of Latin America.

Politics Senator pledges more contributions to Vietnam-US relations Senator Patrick Leahy, President Pro Tempore of the US Senate, has pledged to further contribute to the Vietnam-US relationship even when he retires.