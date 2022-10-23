Politics Party leader congratulates Chinese Party General Secretary on re-election General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 offered congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Politics Southeastern region should become Vietnam’s strongest development engine: Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on October 23 requested the Southeastern region to make efforts to become the locomotive and the strongest development engine of Vietnam while presiding over a Politburo conference.

Politics Congratulations to Italian Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 22 sent a message of congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on her taking office as Prime Minister of Italy.