Cambodian Senate President’s visit hoped to enhance ties with Vietnam
The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum from October 24-26 is expected to contribute to consolidating and promoting the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries.
The visit will be a chance for the two countries to assess the outcomes of cooperation between their legislative bodies over the past time, and discuss specific measures to boost cooperation and share experience in legislative affairs, and in supervising and making decisions on important issues of the country.
This is an important political activity between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the Cambodian Senate in 2022 – also the “Vietnam - Cambodia, Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Year”, on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967).
In recent years, the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia has developed stably.
After the two countries reopened their doors post the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, the exchange of delegations at all levels has increased, and the two countries have coordinated closely in organising a lot of activities in celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and the 45th anniversary of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime.
Two-way trade hit 9.54 billion USD in 2021, up 79.1% year-on-year, and 7.08 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, up 17.8% year-on-year.
To date, Vietnam has 188 valid investment projects in Cambodia with a total registered capital of 2.8 billion USD, maintaining its leading position in ASEAN and in the top 5 countries with the largest direct investments in Cambodia.
Cooperation in defence, security, border, education and training, science and technology, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges continue to be promoted.
Regarding the relations between the two legislative bodies, over the years, the relationship has been well developed on both bilateral and multilateral levels. The two sides have maintained and well implemented the Cooperation Agreement between the two NAs signed in May 2019.
The Vietnamese NA has also just welcomed Cambodian NA President Samdech Heng Samrin on his official visit to Vietnam from September 12-14./.