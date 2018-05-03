Cambodian blue-beret soldiers (Photo: freshnewsasia.com)

– Cambodia held a ceremony on May 3 to send 428 blue-beret soldiers to Mali and South Sudan for the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission.Those soldiers include 165 of airport engineering units, 144 in the demining force, and 119 military police officers.Cambodia has sent soldiers to join the UN mission for 12 years to date, with over 5,000 blue berets serving so far in eight countries, including South Sudan, Chad, Mali and Central Africa.The Cambodian forces have involved in various tasks, including those related to unexploded ordnance, healthcare, engineering and observation.-VNA