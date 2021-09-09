Cambodian students affected by COVID-19 in Can Tho receive gifts
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the municipal Union of Friendship Organisations on September 8 visited and presented gifts to Cambodian students who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The delegation handed over 17 gift packages, each comprising cash and necessities worth 1 million VND (43.97 USD), to Cambodian students of Can Tho University and Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy.
Le Thi Thanh Giang, President of the Union of Friendship Organisations, said the gifts aim to support the Cambodian students stranded in Vietnam due to the pandemic, while nurturing the time-honoured friendship between people of the two countries.
Those are among 60 Cambodian students who are studying in Can Tho city./.