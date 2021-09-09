Society Outstanding overseas Vietnamese in Germany honoured The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany has held a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country to honour organisations, individuals and businesses with outstanding contributions to the community and the homeland.

Society Vaccine diplomacy is very important and urgent: Minister Vaccine diplomacy is very important and urgent at this time, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told a meeting of the government's working group on vaccine diplomacy on September 8.

Society Vietnam attends virtual 8th ASOSAI Symposium A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung attended the 8th ASOSAI Symposium, themed "The ASOSAI and the Next Normal: Resilience amidst Challenges, on September 8 via videoconference.