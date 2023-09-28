Thailand ’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is welcomed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (second from left). (Photo from Prime Minister Hun Manet’s Facebook)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Economic cooperation was the centre of discussion at talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin during the latter's first official visit to the neighbouring country.

The two leaders discussed comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement released following the talks on September 28.

The talks focused on many important areas including trade, investment, tourism, education, vocational training, diplomacy, business relations, people-to-people exchanges, air, railways and roads connectivity, digital economy and green economy as well as issues related to immigration, cross-border security and cyber security.

The two PMs also instructed relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries to continue to discuss and cooperate for effective coordination and mutual benefit, it said.

Hun Manet highly appreciated Srettha's decision to choose Cambodia as the first country to officially visit after taking office on August 22.

For his part, the Thai PM thanked his Cambodian counterpart for his warm welcome and congratulated the latter on being appointed as the Prime Minister of Cambodia in the 7th-tenure National Assembly.

At the end of the talks, the two leaders expressed confidence that Cambodia-Thailand cooperation will further develop./.