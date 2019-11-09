Politics Congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on November 9 sent a message of congratulations to the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the occasion of Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2019).

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, New South Wales hope to boost cooperation Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong on November 8 received John Barilaro, Deputy Premier of Australia’s New South Wales state, now on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives US Secretary of Commerce Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 8 for US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and a US business delegation who are in Vietnam for an official visit.

Politics Prime Minister addresses issues at NA’s Q&A session Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addressed several issues at the question-and-answer session in Hanoi on November 8, as part of the 14th National Assembly’s ongoing eighth session.