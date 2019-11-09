Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day marked in HCM City
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) celebrated Cambodia’s 66th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2019) in the southern economic hub on November 9.
Speaking at the ceremony, President of the municipal Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA) Truong Minh Nhut highlighted the traditional relations, fruitful cooperation, solidarity and mutual support between the two nations, adding that their leaders and people are working to foster such ties via collaboration in socio-economic development and coordination at international forums.
Nhut said the VCFA, in recent years, has implemented various friendship activities, such as marking Cambodia’s anniversary of the victory over the genocidal regime; presenting gifts to Cambodian students in the city as well as charity houses and wheelchairs to needy Vietnamese Cambodians and Cambodians.
He noted HCM City is committed to making contributions to the implementation of the two nations’ motto of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”.
Sok Dareth, Cambodian Consul General in HCM City, said the bilateral ties are being fostered toward effectiveness and practical outcomes, with special attention paid to people-to-people exchanges, particularly among the younger generation.
He took the occasion to express his gratitude for the Party, Government, volunteer soldiers of Vietnam for their valuable support for Cambodian people to escape from the Pol Pot genocidal regime (January 7, 1979).
Cambodia’s achievements over the past four decades could not be separated from Vietnam’s assistance for Cambodia in its difficult period and national building and development at present, he affirmed./.