Cambodia’s Acting Senate President congratulates Vietnam’s newly-elected NA Chairman
Chairman of the National Assembly and National Election Council Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Acting President of the Cambodian Senate Sim Ka on April 2 sent a congratulatory letter to Politburo member Vuong Dinh Hue over his election as Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) and National Election Council.
“On behalf of members of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I would like to express my delight and give you my warmest greetings as you were elected as Chairman of the National Assembly and the National Election Council of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 14th legislature’s 11th session on March 31, 2021,” Sim Ka wrote.
He affirmed his willingness to cooperate closely with the Vietnamese NA and its new Chairman for the progress and prosperity between the two countries and their peoples, and continue nurturing the fine relationship between legislative agencies and cooperating with and supporting each other in the region and in the international arena.
Hue, who is also Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, won approval votes of all 473 deputies present at the sitting, or 98.54 percent of the total number of NA deputies at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature./.