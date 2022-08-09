Cambodia’s air passengers increase by nearly 500%
Cambodia has recorded an increase of 500% in air passengers in the first seven months of 2022, according to Sin Chanserivutha, Undersecretary of State and Spokesman for Civil Aviation.
He said Cambodia welcomed 908,059 air passengers in the seven-month period. This number, however, was down 74% compared to the same period in 2019.
The increase came after Cambodia removed all measures and barriers to facilitate air travel in the ‘new normal’, the official explained, adding the increase in flight frequency shows that Cambodia is returning to the pre-pandemic growth level.
Between January and July, there were 12,550 flights launched from/to Cambodia, a rise of more than 110% year-on-year, but still down 70% over the corresponding time in 2019.
He forecast that the domestic aviation sector will reach the pre-pandemic level at the end of 2023 or early 2024.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, a total of 506,762 international tourists visited Cambodia in the first half of 2022, an increase of 394.1% year-on-year, of whom 440,637 were air passengers./.