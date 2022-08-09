World Thai businesses eye expanding trade, investment in Cambodia Thai businesses have set their sights on expanding trade and investment in Cambodia, especially in processed food, agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, plastic, and gems and jewellery.

World Lao tourism sees signs of recovering after reopening The number of tourists coming to Laos increased again after it lifted travel restrictions in January 2022, said the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism’s Tourism Development Department.

World Cambodia: Appeal verdict for living genocidal regime leading official scheduled for September The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) will pronounce an appeal judgment in Case 002 concerning former Pol Pot genocidal regime leading official Khieu Samphan on the morning of September 22.