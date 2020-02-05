Cambodia’s Battambang province strives to lure more tourists
A tourism site in Battambang province (Source:https://www.tourismbattambang.org/)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Battambang province, the most well-known agriculture land of Cambodia, is attracting tourists at home and abroad with its ancient temples, French-style houses and farming ecosystem.
Lying 300km to the north of Phnom Penh, the Thailand-bordering province will hold the sixth annual river festival this March.
A resident told the KhmerTimes newspaper that tourist arrivals in the locality have kept growing in recent years, mostly from France, Spain and Russia.
Ek Phnom and Banan ancient temples, and Phnom Sampov mountain with bat caves are among the most attractive destinations.
Last year, Cambodia welcomed a total of 6.7 million foreign visitors, up 8 percent from 2018./.