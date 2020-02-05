World Indonesia tourism projects losses of 4 bil. USD to nCoV Indonesian Minister of Tourism Wishnutama Kusubandio on February 5 said the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel corona virus may cause losses of up to 54.8 trillion Rupiah, or 4 billion USD.

World Cambodia, RoK agree to expand bilateral relations Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on February 4 met with host President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in in Seoul to discuss plans for strengthening the bilateral relations.

World Indonesia records slowest growth pace since 2015 Indonesia posted an economic growth rate of 5.02 percent in 2019, the lowest since 2015, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on February 5.

World Indonesia to assess nCoV’s impact on economy Indonesian President Joko Widodo has instructed the assessment of the impact caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) on the country’s economy, particularly its trade with China.