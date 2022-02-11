Cambodia’s bicycle exports soar over 71 percent last year
Cambodia’s bicycle exports surged 71.32 percent year-on-year to 566.2 million USD in 2021, according the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation.
Cambodia exported 566.2 million USD worth of bicycles in 2021 (Source: khmertimeskh.com)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia’s bicycle exports surged 71.32 percent year-on-year to 566.2 million USD in 2021, according the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation.
Bicycles became one of Cambodia’s main manufacturing products, apart from clothes, footwear, travel goods, electronic components, and agricultural products.
Cambodian manufacturers also supplied 7.9 million USD worth of bicycles to the local market, a year-on-year increase of 57 percent, Khmer Times reported.
The main markets for Cambodian bicycles include the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, China, and ASEAN countries.
As of November 2021, Cambodia’s total exports (excluding gold) reached 15.6 billion USD, up 22.6 percent from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance showed./.