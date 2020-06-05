Cambodia’s budget revenue reaches 2 billion USD in four months
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia collected 8,42 billion riel (about 2 billion USD) in national revenue in the first four months of 2020, up 10 percent against the same period last year.
Local media on June 5 quoted the Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance, saying that of the aforementioned budget revenue, tax revenue reached about 7.1 billion riel (about 1.7 billion USD).
The country spent 7,2 billion riel (about 1.7 billion USD) in the period, a year-on-year increase of 31 percent, the ministry said.
Earlier, in March, to alleviate the shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the national economy, the Cambodian government announced a reserve budget worth 2 billion USD to help the country's economic pillars, as well as support those working in the textiles and tourism sectors, who lost their jobs.
However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted that Cambodia's gross domestic product (GDP) will experience negative growth of 1.7 percent in 2020./.