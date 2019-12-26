World Indonesia: Investment realisation exceeds 56.4 billion USD Indonesia’s investment realisation target of 790 trillion rupiah (over 56.4 billion USD) can be realised in 2019 and even exceed the target or increase by around 10 percent from that of 2018, announced the country’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) on December 25.

World Cambodia’s real estate market in 2020 unforeseeable: experts The 2019 real estate market in Cambodia has been growing due to increasing demand from both local and international buyers across different property types, the Khmer Times cited experts as saying.

World Typhoon Phanfone wreaks havoc in Philippines on Christmas Typhoon Phanfone entered the central Philippines on December 25, causing heavy rain and affecting the Christmas holiday season of millions in the mainly Catholic nation.