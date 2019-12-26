Cambodia’s construction sector lures 9.35 billion USD in investment
Cambodia’s construction sector attracted 9.35 billion USD in investment this year, up 79 percent from 5.22 billion USD recorded in the previous year, reported the Xinhua News Agency.
(Photo: www.phnompenhpost.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia’s construction sector attracted 9.35 billion USD in investment this year, up 79 percent from 5.22 billion USD recorded in the previous year, reported the Xinhua News Agency.
A recent official report released by the country’s Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction (MLMUPC) showed that the ministry had granted licenses to 4,446 construction projects this year, up 55 percent from last year.
Key investors in the construction and real estate sector are from China, the Republic of Korea and Japan.
Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction Chea Sophara attributed the remarkable growth in the construction sector to peace, political stability, favourable law and incentive policy for investors, and sound macroeconomic stability.
Construction is one of the four pillars supporting the Cambodian economy. Other three are garment industry, tourism and agriculture.
According to the report, some 1,081 construction and home design companies are operating in the country, generating approximately 150,000 jobs./.
A recent official report released by the country’s Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction (MLMUPC) showed that the ministry had granted licenses to 4,446 construction projects this year, up 55 percent from last year.
Key investors in the construction and real estate sector are from China, the Republic of Korea and Japan.
Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction Chea Sophara attributed the remarkable growth in the construction sector to peace, political stability, favourable law and incentive policy for investors, and sound macroeconomic stability.
Construction is one of the four pillars supporting the Cambodian economy. Other three are garment industry, tourism and agriculture.
According to the report, some 1,081 construction and home design companies are operating in the country, generating approximately 150,000 jobs./.