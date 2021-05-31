Cambodia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 30,000
Cambodia's total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 30,094 after 690 new cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
A medical worker disinfects the environment (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia's total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 30,094 after 690 new cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The new cases included 635 locally-transmitted and 55 imported, the statement said.
Five more fatalities were recorded, bringing the overall death toll to 214, the statement said, adding that 448 more patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,636.
The ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said that so far, more than 2.56 million out of the 10 million targeted population have been vaccinated. The target can be achieved in late 2021 or early 2022, she added.
The ministry has identified three more Phnom Penh inner-city districts that currently need to be vaccinated as soon as possible. After being completed in the capital, the vaccination scheme will reach Kandal and Preah Sihanouk provinces./.