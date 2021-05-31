World Laos records zero community infection for first day in more than one month Laos has recorded no local infections of COVID-19 on May 31, the first day free of community transmission more than 40 days from the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19.​

World Singapore, Malaysia enhance efforts to contain COVID-19 Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address Singaporeans on the country’s approach to tackling COVID-19 on May 31.