Cambodia’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage close to 95%
A resident in Phnom Penh is vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: Xinhua)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has so far administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to some 15.19 million people, or 94.9% of its 16-million population, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on October 3.
Addressing a graduation ceremony of students at the Vanda Institute in Phnom Penh, the Cambodian PM said the government's tough measures, together with high vaccination rates, have enabled the Southeast Asian nation to control the pandemic successfully, protecting millions of lives.
Cambodia has seen no new deaths from COVID-19 since April, as 90.9% of its population had been fully vaccinated with two required vaccine doses, the health ministry said the same day.
Also, about 63.6% of the people had received a third dose, 27% a fourth jab, and 5.4% a fifth shot, the ministry added.
China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines have been widely used in Cambodia’s immunisation programme./.