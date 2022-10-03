World Indonesia, Australia cooperate in fighting IUU fishing Indonesia and Australia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in eradicating illegal fishing near the sea borders between the two countries, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

World Cambodia's Angkor archaeological park attracts crowds of foreign visitors Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archaeological Park attracted 134,152 foreign visitors in the first three quarters of 2022, 20 times higher than the figure of the same period last year.

World Cuba, Laos expand multifaceted cooperation Cuba and Laos have signed four cooperation agreements on higher education, agriculture and health during Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz's ongoing official visit to Laos.

World Southeast Asia’s information platform for energy transition debuts A regional information platform for energy transition SIPET, targeted at professionals, has been launched by the Clean, Affordable, and Secure Energy for Southeast Asia (CASE) to facilitate dialogue and promote coordination in the region’s power sector to support the acceleration of the energy transition in the region.