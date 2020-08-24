Cambodia’s domestic tourism maintains growth
Cambodia’s tourism sector served over 1.4 million domestic tourists during the five-day holiday last week, which were offered in compensation for the Khmer New Year holiday postponed in April, reported the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism.
Illustrative image (Photo: Khmer Times)
This is a positive sign for the tourism industry in the context of anti-pandemic measures.
The Khmer Times on August 24 quoted President of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents Chhay Sivlin as saying that tourists felt more confident about the Government’s safety measures to contain COVID-19 while they also paid attention to health and safety.
It is estimated by tourism observers that Cambodia will lose around 3 billion USD in revenue from tourists because of the lack of international visitors and the sector would take up to seven years to recover.
The same day, the Cambodian Health Ministry announced that Cambodia reported no new COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days. The tally remains at 273./.
