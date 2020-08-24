ASEAN Indonesian gov’t promises nationwide 4G internet services by 2022 The Indonesian government is committed to accelerating a “national digital transformation” through five priority programmes, Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate has said.

World Laos faces serious budget deficit An elevated fiscal deficit will result in growing public debt, which will ramp up pressure on Laos' debt servicing capacity amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Vientiane Times reported on August 21.

World Singapore continues loosening travel restriction Lawernce Wong, co-chair of the Singaporean inter-ministry committee against COVID-19, on August 21 said the country will allow the general travel by its people to Brunei and New Zealand, starting from September 1.