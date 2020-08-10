Cambodia’s exports to US up 23 percent in H1
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia exported 2.75 billion USD worth of goods to the US in the first half of 2020, up 23 percent year-on-year, according to the US Statistics Bureau.
Cambodia mainly exported textiles, footwear, travel goods and agricultural products to the US.
The country spent 144.6 million USD on imports from the US in the reviewed period, a decrease of 45.43 percent compared to the same period last year.
Secretary-general of the Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC) Ken Loo said the US remains the priority export market of Cambodia's key exports.
According to Spokesperson of the Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour, Cambodia exported 3.784 billion USD worth of garment and footwear to foreign markets in the first six months of 2020, down 5.4 percent year-on-year./.