ICS International School in Phnom Penh (Photo: Khmerstimes)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh is considered one of the best options for western families looking to relocate to Asia with good and inexpensive schools.

The latest study released by the International Schools Database (ISB) found that international school fees are cheapest in Cambodia’s capital city among major cities in Asia.

In Phnom Penh, tuitions charged by international schools are between 1,840 and 19, 941 USD per year, the lowest among 19 major cities in 13 Asian countries, including Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai of China; Seoul of the Republic of Korea; Singapore; Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Kobe of Japan; Hong Kong (China); Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam; Yangon of Myanmar; Bangkok and Phuket of Thailand; Taipei of Taiwan (China); Jakarta of Indonesia; Manila of the Philippines and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia.

Beijing is the most expensive one with fees between 8,097 – 41,389 USD per year. It was followed by Shanghai, Shenzhen, Seoul and Singapore.

Phnom Penh is now home to over 50 international schools.

More than 150,000 foreigners are living and working in Cambodia, according to the government’s statistics./.





