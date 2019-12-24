Cambodia’s Kampot sea festival draws 900,000 visitors
About 900,000 visitors at home and abroad flocked to the Cambodian southwestern province of Kampot to join the eighth sea festival from December 20-22, according to Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks at the event (Photo: Internet)
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen highlighted sea tourism orientations to turning Sihanoukville into a centre of the cluster of the Cambodia’s bays, Kep into a high-end and luxury tourist destination, Kampot into a tourist destination for cultural heritage and agro-tourism, and Koh Kong into a ecological tourism site.
Thong Khon asked governors of four coastal provinces to continue developing infrastructure necessary for tourism and pledged not to allow Cambodia’s coastline to become a place for drug trafficking, human trafficking and transnational crime.
Two days before the opening of the festival, Cambodia’s first food street was inaugurated in the province, offering local specialties and cooking demonstrations to visitors./.
