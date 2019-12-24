World At least 24 die in bus accident in Indonesia At least 24 people died and 13 others were seriously injured when their bus plunged into a ravine in South Sumatra province, Indonesia, police said.

World Indonesia to build two special economic zones on Batam island The Indonesian Coordinating Economy Ministry said on December 23 that the country will build two special economic zones on Batam island, Riau province, next year while it awaits revisions to the free trade and port zone regulation (KPBPB).

World Philippines: At least 11 dead after drinking lambanog At least 11 people died and over 300 were hospitalised after consuming coconut wine or lambanog containing toxic methanol in the Philippines.

World Indonesia’s budget deficit rises in 11 months Indonesia’s budget deficit neared 26.28 billion USD during January - November, or 2.29 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), compared to 1.8 percent of the GDP during the same period last year.