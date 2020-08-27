Cambodia’s kindergartens, primary schools to reopen in September
The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport recently gave green light to the reopening of kindergartens and primary schools next month, after an over-3-month closure as the COVID-19 situation improves in the country.
The Cambodian education ministry calls on administrators to be prepared to organise schools in the COVID-19 context (Source: phnompenhpost.com)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport recently gave green light to the reopening of kindergartens and primary schools next month, after an over-3-month closure as the COVID-19 situation improves in the country.
Cambodia recorded no new COVID-19 infections on August 26, marking the 12th consecutive day without any new case.
Ministry spokesman Ros Soveacha said on August 25 that schools are allowed to reopen if they can ensure criteria related to safety and well-being of students and staffs.
Cambodia has so far reported 273 COVID-19 cases, of which 264 have recovered fully./.