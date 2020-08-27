World Ministers meet to promote RCEP signing by year’s end The 8th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting was held online on August 27 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

ASEAN ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK hold online economic dialogue The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the UK held an online economic dialogue on August 26 as part of the 52nd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52), under the coordination of Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and British Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss.