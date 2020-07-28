World Vietnam calls for stronger protection of women in Afghanistan Vietnam called for strengthening protection of women and promoting their rights in Afghanistan, during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 27.

World Vietnam supports independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Mali: ambassador Vietnam affirmed its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mali during a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 27.

World Start-up investment in Southeast Asia doubles despite COVID-19 Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.