Cambodia’s opposition leader Sam Rainsy gets 10-year imprisonment
Exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy to 10 years in prison over an alleged plot to overthrow the Cambodian Government.
Rainsy has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail on a number of convictions, including a 25-year sentence passed in March last year.
Together with Rainsy, the court also jailed six other senior opposition figures for 10 years each, and 13 more activists for three years and eight months each.
One other activist was given a suspended five-year sentence./.