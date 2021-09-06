Cambodia’s pepper exports soar over 500 percent in first eight months
Cambodia exported 24,847 tonnes of pepper to foreign markets in the first eight months of this year, according to the country's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Veng Sakhon.
Phnom Penh, (VNA) - Cambodia exported 24,847 tonnes of pepper to foreign markets in the first eight months of this year, according to the country's Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Veng Sakhon.
The figure showed a surge of 551 percent compared to the same period last year, he added.
Vietnam alone bought 24,476 tonnes, making the country the biggest market for Cambodian pepper. The other markets were Germany, India, France, Belgium and Taiwan (China).
Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, since March 2021, Cambodia's leading pepper farms and exporters have conducted many online promotional conferences and increased output to meet export potential in 2021.
According to many experts, thanks to the timely support of the Cambodia Pepper and Spices Association in removing difficulties for processors and exporters, the country has seen sudden increase in pepper export.
According to Cambodia's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, total pepper area in the country was 6,822 ha in 2020 with total annual output of around 18,000 tonnes. Thanks to strong export demand, producers aim to increase the country's total pepper growing area to 7,163 hectares./.