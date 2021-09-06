World ASEAN's 54th anniversary celebrated in Argentina A ceremony has been held in Buenos Aires, Argentina to celebrate the 54th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Laos records rising COVID-19 infections in community The Lao Ministry of Health announced on September 5 that the country logged 172 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing to the national count to 15,933, including 16 deaths.

World Cambodia receives 2.5 mln doses of vaccine from China Secretary of State at the Cambodian Health Ministry Youk Sambath received 2.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China on September 4.

World Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons at UNSC discussion Vietnam has reiterated the consistent policy in favour of non-proliferation and disarmament regimes, as well as the country’s support for the role of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in ridding the world of chemical weapons.