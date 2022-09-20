Cambodia’s Phnom Penh enhances combat against illegal gambling
Authorities of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital are ramping up crime crackdown following Prime Minister Hun Sen’s order for widespread suppression of illegal gambling.
Some people detained in the crime crackdown in Phnom Penh on September 17. (Photo: Khmer Times)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Authorities of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital are ramping up crime crackdown following Prime Minister Hun Sen’s order for widespread suppression of illegal gambling.
Colonel San Sok Seiha, spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, said a plan was launched and a working group set up to crack down on illegal gambling from September 17 to 20 in accordance with the order of Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng and Lt. Gen. Thet, Deputy Commissioner of the National Police and Commissioner of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.
As of 7am on September 20, 44 cases were cracked and 91 people arrested. They included 29 lottery sites, six illegal cinemas, four online gambling sites, one poker site, and three online cockfighting venues./.