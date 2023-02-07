Cambodia’s political parties release election plans
Political parties of Cambodia have announced their respective manifestos for the upcoming 21-day National Election campaigns across the nation, highlighting their past achievements and making promises to gain people’s support, local media reported.
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Political parties of Cambodia have announced their respective manifestos for the upcoming 21-day National Election campaigns across the nation, highlighting their past achievements and making promises to gain people’s support, local media reported.
They include the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the main opposition Candlelight Party (CP), royalist Funcinpec and the pro-royalist Khmer National United Party (KNUP) which have been actively promoting their policies ahead of the election.
While National Election Committee (NEC) officials expect that at least 20 political parties will register their candidates for the election, minor parties have carried out minimal activities both at the national and grassroots levels and have yet to announce their participation.
The CPP has unveiled its manifesto, consisting of pushing for pay rises for civil servants, adjustment and increase of pensions, increase in the minimum wage for workers and striving to address the various needs of the people. These needs include jobs, agricultural marketing, stable prices of essential goods, health care, water supply, electricity, and also the construction of rural roads and canals.
During the recent Extraordinary Congress at its headquarters in Phnom Penh, the CPP approved its strategic goals and major policies for the next five years (2023-2028).
CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said he was confident that his party will win big in the national election, citing the CPP’s achievements over the past four decades.
Lee Sothearayuth, the Secretary-General of the CP, said on February 6 that his party will conduct a congress on February 11 in Siem Reap province’s Prasat Bakong district to officially approve the party's manifesto and strategies for the national election.
CP spokesman Kimsour Phirith has explained that his party’s plan is to register its lawmaker candidates and reserve candidates in Phnom Penh and all 24 other provinces to contest for a total of 125 National Assembly seats.
KNUP on February 5 released an eight-point manifesto, consisting of education, public health, labour, social affairs, agriculture, justice, security and rural development. KNUP, which recently merged with the opposition Kampucheaniyum Party (KP), has promised to strengthen social justice, a good quality education system, a 25 USD monthly allowance for the elderly, and increasing the budget for commune development.
Funcinpec President Prince Norodom Chakravuth has been seen busily visiting the provinces to gather support from the people.
NEC has set April 24 to May 8 for political parties to register for and submit their candidate lists for the election. According to NEC Chairman Prach Chan, all political parties that have been properly registered with the Ministry of Interior and intend to contest in the 7th national election, which will be held on July 23, must prepare the necessary documents and meet NEC requirements on time./.
They include the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the main opposition Candlelight Party (CP), royalist Funcinpec and the pro-royalist Khmer National United Party (KNUP) which have been actively promoting their policies ahead of the election.
While National Election Committee (NEC) officials expect that at least 20 political parties will register their candidates for the election, minor parties have carried out minimal activities both at the national and grassroots levels and have yet to announce their participation.
The CPP has unveiled its manifesto, consisting of pushing for pay rises for civil servants, adjustment and increase of pensions, increase in the minimum wage for workers and striving to address the various needs of the people. These needs include jobs, agricultural marketing, stable prices of essential goods, health care, water supply, electricity, and also the construction of rural roads and canals.
During the recent Extraordinary Congress at its headquarters in Phnom Penh, the CPP approved its strategic goals and major policies for the next five years (2023-2028).
CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said he was confident that his party will win big in the national election, citing the CPP’s achievements over the past four decades.
Lee Sothearayuth, the Secretary-General of the CP, said on February 6 that his party will conduct a congress on February 11 in Siem Reap province’s Prasat Bakong district to officially approve the party's manifesto and strategies for the national election.
CP spokesman Kimsour Phirith has explained that his party’s plan is to register its lawmaker candidates and reserve candidates in Phnom Penh and all 24 other provinces to contest for a total of 125 National Assembly seats.
KNUP on February 5 released an eight-point manifesto, consisting of education, public health, labour, social affairs, agriculture, justice, security and rural development. KNUP, which recently merged with the opposition Kampucheaniyum Party (KP), has promised to strengthen social justice, a good quality education system, a 25 USD monthly allowance for the elderly, and increasing the budget for commune development.
Funcinpec President Prince Norodom Chakravuth has been seen busily visiting the provinces to gather support from the people.
NEC has set April 24 to May 8 for political parties to register for and submit their candidate lists for the election. According to NEC Chairman Prach Chan, all political parties that have been properly registered with the Ministry of Interior and intend to contest in the 7th national election, which will be held on July 23, must prepare the necessary documents and meet NEC requirements on time./.