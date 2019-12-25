World Typhoon Phanfone wreaks havoc in Philippines on Christmas Typhoon Phanfone entered the central Philippines on December 25, causing heavy rain and affecting the Christmas holiday season of millions in the mainly Catholic nation.

World Thailand helps Myanmar develop infrastructure The Thai Cabinet has approved a preferential loan worth 777 million THB (over 25.76 million USD) under a 30-year contract for Myanmar for infrastructure development in Myawaddy city.

World Indonesia: 98 percent of rivers polluted Head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency Doni Monardo has said that 98 percent of rivers in the country have been polluted, especially in major cities.

World Thailand bans plastic microbeads in beauty products Thailand will ban the import, production and sale of beauty products containing plastic microbeads, effective from Januar 1, 2020, the Ministry of Public Health announced on December 24.