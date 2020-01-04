World At least four dead in Cambodia’s building collapse Rescuers have pulled out 19 victims, including four dead people, from the rubble of a building collapse in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodian, as of January 3 night.

World World’s largest flower spotted in Indonesia The biggest specimen ever of one of the world’s largest flowers have been spotted by Indonesian conservationists, local media reported.

World Thailand, Bangladesh to kick off FTA talks next week Thailand and Bangladesh will kick off talks to establish a free trade agreement (FTA) during their 5th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting next week.

World Indonesia holds meetings following China’s violation of EEZ Ministries and agencies of the Indonesian Government have continually held meetings over the last few days following China’s entry into the Southeast Asian country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).