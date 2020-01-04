Cambodia’s rice export to China up 46 percent in 2019
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)
China remained the top buyer of Cambodian rice during the year. Exports to China accounted for 40 percent of Cambodia’s rice total compared to 27 percent in 2018.
Cambodia also shipped more than 202,900 tonnes of rice to European markets, down 24.5 percent annually.
Director General of the General Directorate of Agriculture Hean Vanhan said Cambodia’s rice market share in the European Union (EU) dropped to 32.7 percent in 2019 from 43 percent in 2018, due to the EU’s imposition of tariff on rice imported from Cambodia to protect producers in the bloc.
The General Directorate of Agriculture also reported that China shipped over 620,100 tonnes of rice to 59 countries and the region in 2019, down 0.9 percent from 2018./.
