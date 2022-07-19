Cambodia’s rice export up 16% in H1
Cambodia shipped 327,000 tonnes of rice to 51 countries and territories in the first half of this year, up 16.6% year-on-year, earning 279 million USD, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
China continues to be the biggest buyer of Cambodian rice, purchasing 168,280 tonnes in the reviewed period, a year-on-year increase of 17.4%.
The European market consumed 98,624 tonnes, a surge of 47%.
Besides, Cambodia sold 1.73 million tonnes of unhusked rice to Vietnam, up 2.3% from the first half of 2021, for 336 million USD.
Last year, the country exported 617,069 tonnes of rice, down 10.67% from 2020./.