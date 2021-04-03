Cambodia’s rice exports plummet 33 percent in Q1
Cambodia exported 153,688 tonnes of milled rice in the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year drop of 33 percent, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon has said.
Cambodia exports 153,688 tonnes of milled rice in the first quarter of 2021. (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia exported 153,688 tonnes of milled rice in the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year drop of 33 percent, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon has said.
China remained the largest importer of Cambodian rice, accounting for 55 percent of the country’s total rice shipments, Sakhon said.
Cambodia sold 85,370 tonnes of rice to this market during January-March, down 16 percent from the same time last year.
Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian nation shipped 35,442 tonnes of rice to Europe, falling 49 percent year-on-year. The European market made up 23 percent of the nation’s rice exports.
Sakhon added that Cambodian rice has been present in 41 countries and territories worldwide./.