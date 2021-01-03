A rice kiosk in Phnom Penh (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia exported a total of 690,829 tonnes of milled rice to 60 countries and regions in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 11.4 percent, the country’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon has announced.

The Southeast Asian nation shipped 289,439 tonnes of milled rice to China in 2020, up 16.6 percent from the year before.

China is the top buyer of Cambodia's milled rice, followed by the European Union (EU), Sakhon said, adding that the export to China accounted for 41.9 percent of Cambodia's total rice export last year.



Cambodia exported 203,791 tonnes of milled rice to the European market last year, up 0.4 percent year-on-year, the minister said. The European market made up 29.5 percent of the total rice export.



The country earned 539 million USD in gross revenue from the milled rice export last year.



Cambodia produced close to 11 million tonnes of paddy rice last year. With this amount, the country saw a surplus of 5.9 million tonnes in equivalent to 3.7 million tonnes of milled rice./.