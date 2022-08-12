World Malaysia keen on strengthen ties with Japan under Look East Policy Malaysia wishes to explore new cooperation related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) with Japan under the Look East Policy (LEP), according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Indonesia announces end of pandemic handling fund Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto announced on August 11 that the government is preparing to stop allocating the budget for COVID-19 handling and national economic recovery (PC-PEN) from the end of this year.

World Malaysia records over 20,000 cyber crime cases in 2021 Malaysia recorded over 20,000 cyber crime cases in 2021, with losses amounting to 60 million ringgit (13 million USD), said Deputy Secretary General of Security at the Home Ministry Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman.

ASEAN Cambodia hopes to develop region’s traditional sports Cambodia is hoping to develop traditional sports in Southeast Asia into modern ones so that they can be included in international events like the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), Asian Games, and Olympics.