World Cambodia considers allowing more foreign workers The Cambodian Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training will now allow foreign workers to make up more than 10 percent of certain enterprises’ staff if companies cannot find local workers to fill positions.

World Thailand’s July exports drop 11.3 percent Thailand’s exports in July contracted 11.3 percent year on year to 18.81 billion USD, while its imports were valued at 15.47 billion USD, contracting 26.38 percent compared to the same period last year.

World At least 15 people killed in Philippine blasts At least 15 people were killed and 75 others wounded in twin explosions that rocked the southern Philippine province of Sulu on August 24, accoring to the latest announcement of the local military and police.

World Indonesia: Bali delays plans to welcome foreign arrivals in September Plans to reopen Bali to international visitors on September 11 have been postponed following the Indonesian government’s decision to wait until the end of this year.