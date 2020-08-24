Cambodia-Thailand trade still growing despite pandemic
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Trade between Cambodia and Thailand hit 82.02 billion THB (2.6 billion USD) in the first half of this year, up 2.27 percent year on year, the Phnom Penh Post reported.
Cambodia Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lim Heng noted the limited scope of cross-border trade restrictions between the two countries during the COVID-19 crisis, adding that the governments mainly restrict the movement of people in a bid to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The total volume of trade between Cambodia and Thailand reached 9.41 billion USD last year, up 12 percent from 8.38 billion USD in 2018.
The majority of Cambodia’s exports to Thailand include gemstones, jewellery, agricultural products and aluminium. Cambodia’s imports from Thailand mainly consist of fuel, motorcycles, cars, gemstones and jewellery.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s two-way trade with its other neighbours plummeted in the first six months, according to data of the Thai Department of Foreign Trade.
Its total cross-border trade fell 9.18 percent in the January-June period on a yearly basis. The bilateral trade with Malaysia sank 26.81 percent, with Laos down 7.09 percent, and with Myanmar down 13.65 percent./.
