World Thailand proposes shorter quarantine for foreigners from COVID-19 low-risk countries, territories Thailand's Public Health Emergency Operation Centre has approved the proposal to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists under the special tourist visa (STV), including those from Vietnam, from 14 to 10 days.

World Thailand extends border checkpoint closure with Myanmar over pandemic complications Thai authorities said a Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoint in western Thailand will remain closed until November 16 due to the complicated COVID-19 developments in Myanmar.

World Laos posts over 7,600 dengue fever infections Laos has so far recorded a total of 7,612 cases of dengue fever across the country since January, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

World Indonesian, Singaporean central banks extend 10-billion-USD bilateral financial pact The Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have announced the extension of their 10-billion-USD bilateral financial arrangement for another year.