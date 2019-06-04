Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The fourth “Let’s clean up the sea” campaign will be officially launched at a ceremony at Sa Ky Port, Binh Chau commune, Binh Son district, the central province of Quang Ngai, on June 8.The campaign will be rolled out in 28 other coastal cities and provinces nationwide the same day, organisers said at a press conference in Hanoi on June 4.This year, the organising board has set targets of maintaining regular clean-up activities at 400 beaches, raising the total number of participants in beach clean-up campaign to 100,000, and engaging 50 volunteer clubs and groups in organising sea clean-up activity in 28 coastal localities.The campaign, to last until August 31, aims to improve public awareness of the sea’s important role to humankind, call for joint efforts in protecting the maritime environment by practical and specific activities, and support fishermen, according to Do Thi Kim Hoa, Director of the Vietnam National Volunteer Centre (VNVC).Initiated by the VNVC and the VTV24 News Centre of the Vietnam Television in 2016, the campaign has attracted the participation of hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life, along with domestic and international organisations and businesses. -VNA