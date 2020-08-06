Society Over 21,000 citizens brought home from 50 countries, territories More than 80 flights have been operated so far, bringing home safely more than 21,000 Vietnamese citizens from some 50 countries and territories, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Hanoi, HCM City work to ensure safety for high school exams The capital Hanoi and the southern metropolis of HCM City are carrying out measures to ensure safety at the upcoming national high school graduation examinations, which are slated for August 8-10.

Society Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle “Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

Society Returning overseas students apply for study at local schools Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University, one of the members of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM).