Campaign calls for youth engagement in TB fight
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Tuberculosis Programme (NTP) in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson on July 25 launched the second phase of a campaign themed "Youth-Tuberculosis warriors" and an interactive game called “Tuberculosis warriors”.
The campaign covers four countries of Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, aiming to empower the young generation in putting an end to Tuberculosis (TB).
According to Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Viet Nhung, Director of the National Lung Hospital and Chairman of the NTP, the youth is expected to play the key role in communications on TB prevention and control in Vietnam.
He said that NIP targets 10 million youngsters and 100% of primary students acquiring knowledge and practical skills on TB prevention and control.
Youngsters can play the TB Warrior game for multiple times at website https://www.tbwarriors.com/vn and become a TB warrior. The website also provides valuable videos on TB control and many other attractive documents.
Globally, an estimated 1.8 million young people aged 10-24 are infected with TB, accounting for 17% of the total infections. The transmission rates in this group may be up to 20 times that in other age groups, partly due to their strong social connections.
However, the youth have yet to pay adequate attention to TB prevention and control measures. As a result, 82% of those with TB symptoms do not receive treatment and 71% of adolescents with TB see it as a symptom of a common cold or cough./.