Campaign helps change gender stereotypes
The music video (MV) “Viec nho to ta cung lo” (small or big things, we all do) – the theme song of a social media campaign titled “Thanh nien chuan – Noi khong voi dinh kien gioi” (Standard youth - Say no to gender stereotypes) has been launched recently, aiming to raise public awareness of changing gender-related behaviors
The campaign was initiated by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) in collaboration with Plan International Vietnam under the sponsorship from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade DFAT).
Previously, the organisers launched an online interactive contest on sharing financial responsibilities in families, towards changing gender stereotypes in housework, financial responsibility, career choice and leadership role between men and women./.
The MV officially made its debut on May 30 on VieOn and digital platforms of the HCMCYU. It is performed by rapper Rica Nguyen Viet Hung and singer Lam Bao Ngoc.
