At the launching ceremony (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

The campaign was initiated by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) in collaboration with Plan International Vietnam under the sponsorship from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade DFAT).The MV officially made its debut on May 30 on VieOn and digital platforms of the HCMCYU. It is performed by rapper Rica Nguyen Viet Hung and singer Lam Bao Ngoc.Previously, the organisers launched an online interactive contest on sharing financial responsibilities in families, towards changing gender stereotypes in housework, financial responsibility, career choice and leadership role between men and women./.