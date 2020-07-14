Campaign helps increase social, health insurance coverage
The number of people joining voluntary social insurance and family health insurance rose strongly in the two first days of a national campaign to call on the community to engage in social and health insurance.
At the launching ceremony of the campaign in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of people joining voluntary social insurance and family health insurance rose strongly in the two first days of a national campaign to call on the community to engage in social and health insurance.
During the launching ceremony, which was held on July 11 in all localities nationwide at all levels, 30,369 people registered to join voluntary social insurance, along with 58,803 others engaging in family health insurance.
Social insurance agencies in 17 provinces called on 500 people to join both social and health insurance.
Five localities saw between 1,000 to over 2,000 people involving in voluntary social insurance, leading by the central province of Thanh Hoa with 2,238 people.
Meanwhile, seven localities reported from 2,000-10,000 people joining family health insurance, with the largest number recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, of 9,821 people.
On July 11 and 12, 708 mobile communication groups were set up to reach people in all walks of life and popularise social and health insurance policies.
According to Deputy General Director of Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Tran Dinh Lieu, the campaign has helped raise public awareness of the benefits and humanity of insurance policies as well as people’s confidence in social security policies of the Party and State.
He said that in the coming time, the VSS will continue to coordinate closely with agencies and localities to roll out comprehensive measures to call for people to join social and health insurance, including seeking new policies to suit the reality, promoting administrative reform and increasing the application of technology in the work./.