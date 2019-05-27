The "Civilization Trip" campaign is launched to appeal to all local residents to restore traffic safety, order and civilized behaviour on public streets. (Photo: VNA)

The National Committee for Traffic Safety and Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper have launched the "Civilization Trip" campaign to appeal to all local residents to restore traffic safety, order and civilized behaviour on public streets.Khuet Viet Hung, Deputy Chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety, said at the launching ceremony for the campaign on May 25 that he believed the campaign will attract the enthusiastic response of the people and become a great success.The organisers are calling on everyone to share meaningful events or stories related to experiences they have had during traffic. Submissions should be sent to the website https://chuyenxevanminh.tuoitre.vn/ as well as a 15,000 VND donation to fund quality helmets for children.Participants can share photos or videos on Facebook with the hashtag #chuyenxevanminh or send their story to the email chuyenxevanminh@tuoitre.com.vn. The programme is due to end on November 25.According to the National Committee for Traffic Safety, last year more than 18,00 accidents caused over 8,000 deaths and about 14,000 injuries in the country.In the first quarter of 2019, up to 4,030 accidents occurred across the country, leaving 1,905 people dead and 3,141 others injured.-VNA