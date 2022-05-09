Environment Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network officially makes debut The Mekong Delta Resilient Business Network (MRBN), the first of its kind in the country, made its debut during a ceremony held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)'s chapter in Can Tho and The Asian Foundation (TAF) on May 6 morning.

Environment Experts warn of dangerous weather ahead Experts from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned that as summer approaches, people should closely monitor forecasts to have preventive measures in place for thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Environment National strategy on environmental protection to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the National Strategy for Environmental Protection to 2030 with a vision until 2050.

Environment Offshore wind power sees high development potential The draft National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII) clarifies the roadmap to cut down coal-fueled power and increase renewable energy sources, especially wind and gas power, offering a good chance for offshore wind power to thrive, according to experts.