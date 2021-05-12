In his remarks, National Assembly Chairman Hue lauded efforts made by the public security force over the past time to guarantee security and safety for the elections, slated for May 23.

To ensure absolute security and safety for the important political event, the top legislator asked the force not to let the guard down.

Given the complex developments of COVID-19, Hue said one important task is to ensure constituencies do not turn into pandemic hotbeds.

He also urged relevant agencies, all-level Party Committees and authorities in localities as well as voters and people nationwide to coordinate with and create the best possible conditions for the public security force to outstandingly perform their assigned tasks./.

VNA