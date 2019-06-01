Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– A campaign entitled “Act for Children” was launched in Hanoi on June 1, the International Children’s Day, with the goal of stopping school violence and child abuse through raising awareness of families, schools and the community.The campaign was jointly sponsored by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU), the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Training.An average 2,000 cases of child abuse are reported in Vietnam each year, while nearly 7,000 children die in accidents and injuries.Addressing the launch ceremony, Secretary of the HCM CYU Central Committee Nguyen Ngoc Luong said the union will take practical actions to create healthy and useful playgrounds for children and help them avoid accidents and injuries.On the occasion, a working group representing children and a child support club operated by the HCM CYU made their debut as part of the union’s working agenda on children protection.The Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation also announced the signing of a cooperative agreement with Plan International Vietnam on implementing a project promoting children’s right to participate in child issues, and another partnership with the fund for natural disaster control to present 32 swimming pools to 16 provinces and cities with high numbers of children killed in drowning accidents.Several events were held the same day in response to the “Act for Children” campaign, including a training class on skills to counter child abuse and a painting gathering.Child care and protection is among the top priorities of the Vietnamese Party and State. Vietnam is the first country in Asia and the second in the world to approve the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The country has also institutionalised the convention through its Constitutions, laws and policies.-VNA