Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam (R) and Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Julianne Cowley (Photo: VNA)

The People’s Committee of Can Tho city had a working session with Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Julianne Cowley to discuss multifaceted cooperation prospects between the two sides.Cowley described the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho as a driving economic centre of the whole region as it has rich agricultural land for producing high-quality agricultural and aquatic products with high export value.The city is drawing much attention from Australian businesses and investors who want to build long-term strategic partnership, she added.Cowley hoped Australia and Can Tho will jointly build a cooperation strategy in multiple fields and prioritise sponsoring specific programmes, focusing on agriculture, renewable energy, environmental protection, and climate change adaptation.As planned, this year, the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) will send agricultural experts to Can Tho to study the real situation and seek feasible solutions to removing obstacles in agricultural development in Vietnam.Focus will be placed on six areas, namely ensuring food safety; coping with climate change; improving soil quality and plant nutrition; strengthening market connection; increasing added value of forestry products; and developing aquaculture.The ACIAR will support Can Tho to boost the application of new scientific and technological advances in developing hi-tech agriculture, and attract the private business sector to create opportunities for needy people in both rural and urban areas to join and benefit from advanced farming methods.It also aims to improve the capacity of researchers, farmers, and scientists from agricultural research and training facilities of Can Tho city.Cowley hoped through the bilateral cooperation plan, Can Tho will coordinate with the ACIAR to seek new development paths for agriculture such as increasing productivity and quality of farm produce, protecting land and water resources, and ensuring food safety and hygiene.The Australian Energy Regulatory Authority (AER) will also build a cooperation plan with Can Tho to implement clean air projects, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and manage drainage and wastewater treatment to increase the city’s resilience against climate change.Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam agreed with the plans and proposals of the Australian Consul General and pledged to improve the city’s investment environment as well as creating optimal conditions for Australian businesses.He hoped the Consulate General will help Can Tho access to Australian investors and projects.The official also suggested holding periodical meetings with Australian partners and investors to help them learn more about the potential, strength and cooperation demand of Can Tho.-VNA