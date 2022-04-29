Can Tho (VNA) - Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong on April 28 had a working session with Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie, during which the two sides sought stronger cooperation in climate change adaptation.

Truong briefed his guest on the Mekong Delta city’s socio-economic development in recent years and its potentials and advantages, saying the city is set by the government to become a regional hub.



However, like other Mekong Delta localities, Can Tho is vulnerable to adverse impacts of climate change, including saline intrusion and freshwater shortage, he said.



The city looks forward to Australia’s assistance in running climate change projects, devising plans for the development of agriculture, processing, and goods distribution, he said, expressing his hope for Australia’s continued support in human resources training in agriculture.



The official proposed Australia help Can Tho come into contact with Australian businesses wishing to explore investment opportunities in the city, as it plans to host various activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties in 2023.



Ambassador Mudie, for her part, said Australia is deeply attentive to the climate change situation in Can Tho and the Mekong Delta at large.



The Government of Australia has supported many climate change response projects in the region, she said, adding that strengthening cooperation with Can Tho in the coming time is of greater interest to Australia as the city plays a major part in the region’s socio-economic development.



She agreed to continue helping Australian enterprises explore cooperation opportunities with Can Tho in the areas of climate change, agriculture, processing, and human resources training, so as to boost the friendship and partnership between the two countries.



Australia is operating an FDI project worth 900,000 USD in Can Tho. Last year, the city exported over 32 million USD worth of goods to Australia, mostly rice, aquatic products, farm produce, and clothing. Its imports from Australia totaled 1.63 million USD./.