Can Tho builds 100 houses for poor, near-poor, needy households
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho held a ceremony in Thoi An district on March 11 to break the ground to build 100 houses for poor, near-poor, and needy households in the city.
Leaders of Can Tho break the ground to build houses for poor, near-poor, and needy households in the city. (Photo: VNA)
The houses will be built at a total cost of 5 billion VND (202,819 USD) donated by local agencies, businesses and donors.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Trung Nhan, President of the Can Tho VFF Committee, said that caring for the poor and policy beneficiaries is a major and thorough policy of the Party and State, which has received great attention from the whole political system.
Nhan said that the VFF Committee at all levels in Can Tho have called for contributions from the society to provide better care for the needy by providing them with capital for production development to sustainably get rid of poverty, and building houses for those who have yet owned solid houses.
The city VFF Committee leader asked localities with beneficiaries to choose competent contractors, ensuring the quality of the houses and hand over them to the households as scheduled.
Lieu Kiet, a 42-year-old resident of Thoi Lai district, who is from the Khmer ethnic minority group, said that his four-member family cannot afford repairing their downgrading house. He showed grateful to the administration of Can Tho and Thoi Lai district for supporting his family in building a new house, which is a motivation for them to rise from poverty in the future./.