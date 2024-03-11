Society “Hello Dream Day” charity event comes to disabled children in Hanoi With a desire to bring more humanitarian values to the community, the “Hello Dream Day” charity event, which is a joint collaboration between Park Hang Seo International Football Academy and Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, has come to disabled students of Hy Vong (Hope) High School in the capital city of Hanoi.

Society Government sets conditions for foreign motorised vehicles entering Vietnam The government has issued a decree regarding the management of motorised vehicles registered abroad and brought into Vietnam by foreign travelers.

Society Southern hub reports outcomes of administrative reforms, digital transformation The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has organised a conference to review the city’s administrative reforms and digital transformation last year and set tasks for 2024.