Society Requiem held in Thailand to commemorate fallen soldiers in Gac Ma battle The Vietnamese association in Thailand’s Udon Thani province, and monks and nuns of Khanh An pagoda on March 14 held a requiem for 64 soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago 34 years ago.

Society EVN strives to maintain power supply for Truong Sa Electricity Vietnam (EVN) has been operating clean energy and lighting systems across Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and nearby DK1 platform since August 2017 despite multiple challenges.

Society Remains of martyrs reburied in Kon Tum A reburial service was held in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on March 14 to rebury the remains of five Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives in the resistance war against American imperialism.

Society Fourteen Vietnamese citizens evacuated from Ukraine's war area The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the Vietnamese Association in Krasnodar on March 13 received 14 Vietnamese citizens fleeing from Kherson war area in Ukraine to Krasnodar.