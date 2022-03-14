Can Tho calls for JICA’s support in transport projects
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to help with the research of two important transport projects.
One of the projects is the O Mon bridge linking Can Tho with Kien Giang, Vinh Long and Dong Thap, and the other is the western belt route.
The O Mon bridge, worth about 10 trillion VND (436.68 million USD), has been included in the Mekong Delta development planning scheme approved by the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, 19km of the western belt road have been constructed, using the local and central budget. The construction of the remaining 30km is projected to cost some 6 trillion VND.
Speaking at a working session with JICA’s research team on March 14, Director of the municipal Transport Department Le Tien Dung said Can Tho has focuses resources on its transport system, noting that under the mid-term plan, around 30 percent of capital would come to the sector.
The two above-said projects are expected to contribute to local socio-economic development and connectivity between Can Tho and other localities in the Mekong Delta, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc He.
Can Tho will assign the Transport Department and other relevant departments and agencies to provide information about major projects in Can Tho, as well as the possible utilisation of Japan’s official development assistance (ODA) in the city, according to the official.
Currently, JICA is helping the Ministry of Transport with the study of the Dai Ngai bridge and some new road and bridge projects that play a significant role in the Mekong Delta’s development, and would use the Japanese ODA./.