Can Tho ceremony marks 70 years of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties
Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Popov Aleksey Vladimirovich speaks at the ceremony in Can Tho city on January 10 (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 10 to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations (January 30).
In his speech, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam said Vietnam and the former Soviet Union officially established diplomatic ties on January 30, 1950, and this special relationship has been inherited by Russia.
Russia was the first strategic partner of Vietnam. Bilateral links have been intensified in such fields as politics, economy, science – technology, and defence. Trade promotion activities, cultural exchanges and human resource training have been carried out frequently, generating considerable benefits for both nations, he noted.
The official expressed his hope that Russian Consul General Popov Aleksey Vladimirovich will continue serving as a bridge for more Russian businesses to explore investment chances in Can Tho and more Russian tourists to visit the city, thus helping to strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
At the ceremony, Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Popov Aleksey Vladimirovich said the two nations stood side by side during wartime hardships as well as the post-war reconstruction period.
Russian businesses have been realising the enormous potential of enterprises of Vietnam, including those in Can Tho. Therefore, the countries’ leaders always pay attention to trade and investment stimulating activities, especially among localities.
The Russian Consulate General in HCM City is ready to support all initiatives and create the best possible conditions for turning those ideas into reality, the diplomat said.
An important step to bolster Can Tho’s links with Russia is the development of ties between the Vietnamese city and the Republic of Mordovia, a federal subject of Russia. The Mordovia administration and the Can Tho People’s Committee are set to sign an agreement on implementing relations in economy – trade, science – technology, and culture – society in 2020.
The deal is expected to be a catalyst for cooperation between Mekong Delta localities of Vietnam with Volga Federal District of Russia./.