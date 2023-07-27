At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of Can Tho city People's Committee Duong Tan Hien and representatives of local departments and agencies on July 26 met with a delegation from SK Group led by senior advisor Lee Dong Uk, discussing pilot projects under the city’s green growth strategy.



According to Lee, the group is supporting the Vietnm’s Ministry of Planning and Investment to study green growth in Vietnam and focusing on seeking investment opportunities in Can Tho as well as developing projects in the Mekong Delta. The official added that the group is planning to pilot the application of hydrogen in power generation and green transport in Can Tho and to deploy a pilot project of heavy-duty hydrogen-powered trucks in the coming time.

Along with a Can Tho-based centre that promotes the linkage among agricultural production, processing, and consumption in the Mekong Delta, SK Group is also eying zero waste projects in this hub.

Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People's Committee Duong Tan Hien spoke highly of SK Group for its resources and experience in different business fields, especially in the green economic development, and suggested the group invest in the Vinh Thanh Industrial Park project as a model of a green industrial park.

Can Tho will create favourable conditions for SK Group to study and implement pilot projects on hydrogen, he said./.