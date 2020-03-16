Business Thua Thien-Hue aims to draw 10 projects in IPs, IZs The central province of Thua Thien - Hue aims to attract 8-10 domestic and foreign investment projects with total registered capital of 6-8 trillion VND (257.4 -343 million USD) to its economic zones (EZs) and industrial zones (IZs) in 2020.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on March 16, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 13).

Business Rubber Group plans to build three processing plants in northern region The Vietnam Rubber Industry Group (VRG) will invest in three more processing factories in the northern region as the rubber output is expected to increase in the coming time.