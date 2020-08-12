Can Tho city takes measures to boost economic recovery
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has taken many measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic and is determined to achieve the highest possible socio-economic indicators, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
In July, the city’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by an estimated 0.24 percent, retail sales and services by 2.19 percent and exports by 3.06 percent, while the consumer price index (CPI) was up by just 0.64 percent, it said.
But it admitted that most development indexes declined significantly during the period. The number of visitors fell by 70 percent and the number staying for more than one night decreased by 68 percent.
The agricultural sector too faces many difficulties due to the pandemic, Nguyen Tan Nhon, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said, explaining demand for some key items such as fruits and Pangasius was down.
Inventories held by seafood processing companies remain large, causing prices to fall sharply.
Businesses have petitioned city authorities to provide funding for those impacted by COVID-19, develop infrastructure for tourism development and push administrative reforms.
Pham Thai Binh, general director of Trung An Hi-tech Agriculture Joint Stock Company, said the city should urge banks to offer lower loan interest rates to businesses in priority sectors as instructed by the Government and the State Bank of Vietnam.
Nguyen Thuc Hien, Director of the city's Department of Planning and Investment, said the department would help the city gain access to credit packages to aid businesses, extend deadlines for taxes, fees, land rents, and social insurance payments and carry out demand stimulation programmes.
Le Quang Manh, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said there would also be promotional policies to stimulate tourism, especially foreign tourism when international flights are allowed in future, and policies to connect producers and consumers of agriculture products./.
